Thorium Reactors Explained

Listen and watch, as nuclear physicist, Elina Charatsidou explains what's behind Thorium reactors. Hopefully, this will be the future of energy for the planet.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Quantum Leap' (Fast version) by David Robson
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Elina Charatsidou or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
st thu12:36
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.