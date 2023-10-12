Create New Account
Thorium Reactors Explained
Listen and watch, as nuclear physicist, Elina Charatsidou explains what's behind Thorium reactors. Hopefully, this will be the future of energy for the planet.

Video Source:

Elina Charatsidou

Closing Theme Music:

'Quantum Leap' (Fast version) by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Elina Charatsidou or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
nuclear energythoriumatomic energymolten salt reactorthorium reactor

