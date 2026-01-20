© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ Urgent Prophetic Word for South Africa ⚠️
In this video, I share a prophetic dream and warning calling the people of God in South Africa to rise up in unified prayer. The Lord revealed a season of spiritual apathy, delayed revival, and a critical window of time where prayer can shift the future of our nation.
This is not a word of condemnation, but a call to intercession, repentance, and spiritual awakening. If you care about South Africa’s future, revival, righteous leadership, and national restoration, this message is for you.
🙏 Watch, pray, test the word before the Lord, and respond.