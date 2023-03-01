Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mass Protests In Europe Against Ukraine War - Critical Mass?
150 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now


The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on: Feb 27, 12:00 pm EST

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Following the Washington, DC antiwar rally last week, similar - and much larger - protests are breaking out in London, Berlin, Paris and across European capitals. New opinion polls in Germany show that most oppose more German involvement in Ukraine. Is the tide turning? Also today, David Stockman writes on Biden's desire for nine more Ukraines! Finally: What did the "experts" get right about Covid?

Keywords
londoneuropeagainstparisberlincritical massmass protestsukraine warthe ron paul liberty report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket