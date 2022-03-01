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Leonie David 6th Dimensional Interference
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8 views • March 01, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/03/01/leonie-david-6th-dimensional-interference/
Leonie David, Medical Intuitive and Spiritual Geneticist, talks about her experiences with ETs and her understanding of 5th and 6th Dimensional Beings, Radionics, Dimensions and Densities.
Leonie's website is: https://leoniedavid.com/
Leonie David, Medical Intuitive and Spiritual Geneticist, talks about her experiences with ETs and her understanding of 5th and 6th Dimensional Beings, Radionics, Dimensions and Densities.
Leonie's website is: https://leoniedavid.com/
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