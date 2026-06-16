TROJAN HORSE: THE INTERNET ID EXPOSED! - Coming To Your Home - From The UK To The USA & Canada

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the intrusive and tyrannical internet ID being pushed forward by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer where under-16s will be restricted from accessing social media. This news comes as multiple US states restrict internet access to children and demand government identification verification for access.





On one hand, yes, social media is destroying the minds of children. On the other hand, that is a parent's job to restrict. What the government is doing is a Trojan Horse to bring in digital IDs and a new technocratic tracking and tracing system.





It's the typical problem, reaction, solution system. Prop up social media companies, use them as a new social credit system in combination with big corporations, then come in with a ban, demand ID, blame big corporations for any resistance to the new measures. Yes, Keir Starmer is claiming any resistance to this will be coming from big corporations. Absurd.





We are seeing similar bans in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, countless US states including Missouri, Texas and Florida, we are seeing it through all of the EU, Mexico, Russia and of course the origin state for all of this, China.





China was propped up by the United States as a guinea pig state for technocracy over 50 years ago and is the precursor for all of this technocracy.





Meanwhile, in the United States, who came up with this first? The Obama Administration in 2011. Yet, we have so-called "conservative" leaders in the US pushing it forward, using sob stories about what children might access if we don't track and trace everyone.





And now on top of this all, your PC may actually demand ID for access. Not just for the internet. Your computer may soon demand ID just for the system itself to turn on with proposals for 2027.





This is happening as digital IDs are rolled out across the board and moves are made for food rations, AI governance, UBI, carbon credit systems, 5 years of social media history to enter the United States, war, poverty and civil unrest?





This is Big Brother and if you aren't prepared for it and if you are dependent on its system, you will fall prey to this entry point for the Great Reset.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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