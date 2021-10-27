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COMING TO A CINEMA NEAR YOU !!!! 13
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225 views • October 27, 2021
SOON IF YOU HAVE'NT GOT THE VACCINE OR THE MARK OF THE BEAST THIS IS WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO ALL THE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO GO ANYWHERE, BUY FOOD, DRINK, WALKS IN THE PARK ETC.
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