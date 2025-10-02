An Eternal Plan – Sheila Holm

Internationally recognized prolific author and divinely-gifted speaker, Sheila joins Eileen to talk about her new book that “Father” called her to write: “An Eternal Plan Always Trump’s A Human Plan: How to Counter the 45 Points Used to Destroy America and the World.”





To learn more about Sheila’s journey and adventure with “Father, watch the video about her life on her website HisBest.org.





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.