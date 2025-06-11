🚁 LAPD Helicopter on loud speaker - daring a Black SUV to throw something else - I'm coming to your house at 5 in the morning

🚁 LAPD Helicopter: “Black SUV, I got the plate, I’m coming to your house at 5 in the morning. Throw something else I dare you! Throw something else I dare you! Do it again! Let’s go!”

🔗 Storm (https://x.com/i/status/1932567982762570187?mx=2)

Adding, there was a map shown with lots of dots:

Anti-Trump protests are planned in over 1,500 cities for the weekend following the president’s deployment of 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to LA.