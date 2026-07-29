Israel, Karim Khan & The ICC: IT'S WORSE Than You Think | Francesca Albanese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese exposes the intense pressure, threats, and "mafia-style" tactics used against ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan following the move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
What happens when international legal institutions face political extortion? Albanese breaks down the behind-the-scenes intimidation, the legal implications for the ICC, and why the phrase "Don't Touch Israel" marks a turning point for global accountability.
00.00 - Teaser: The Beginning of the End for the Rule of Law
01.23 - ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Removed
02:26 - Did Karim Khan’s Removal Lack Due Process?
07:30 - The US & Israeli Reaction to ICC Arrest Warrants
10:04 - History of US Attacks & Opposition to the ICC
12:12 - "US Senators Acted Like Mafia"
13:02 - Francesca Albanese on Being Sanctioned by the US
15:10 - UK Government Crackdown on Palestine Action & Protests
17:30 - British Courts Using Terror Laws Against Activists
19:04 - Support Double Down News / Outro
---------
🚨 Support Independent Journalism: Double Down News is 100% funded by viewers like you. No corporate money. No billionaire backing.
👉 Join us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/doubledownnews
👉 Support DDN: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC
-----------------
Mirrored - Double Down News
-----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!