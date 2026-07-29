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Israel, Karim Khan & The ICC: IT'S WORSE Than You Think | Francesca Albanese
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UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese exposes the intense pressure, threats, and "mafia-style" tactics used against ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan following the move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What happens when international legal institutions face political extortion? Albanese breaks down the behind-the-scenes intimidation, the legal implications for the ICC, and why the phrase "Don't Touch Israel" marks a turning point for global accountability.

⏱️ TIMESTAMPS:

00.00 - Teaser: The Beginning of the End for the Rule of Law

01.23 - ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Removed

02:26 - Did Karim Khan’s Removal Lack Due Process?

07:30 - The US & Israeli Reaction to ICC Arrest Warrants

10:04 - History of US Attacks & Opposition to the ICC

12:12 - "US Senators Acted Like Mafia"

13:02 - Francesca Albanese on Being Sanctioned by the US

15:10 - UK Government Crackdown on Palestine Action & Protests

17:30 - British Courts Using Terror Laws Against Activists

19:04 - Support Double Down News / Outro

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israelusanetanyahuiccfrancesca albanesekarim khan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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