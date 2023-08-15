Homeless Medical Camps

The theme of mental health permeates the issues people talk
about. From homelessness, trauma,
disasters, drug addiction, and so on.
But is there another reason why the subject of mental health shows up?
I play a clip from the Mind Unveiled channel on Youtube. They discuss Asylums of the 1800s. Its interesting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKNqXck7oAs&t=161s
