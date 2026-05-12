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Election Year Virus Plan. John Paul Moran LIVE. B2T Show, May 11, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide - What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?


Election Year Virus Plan to stop Trump, but are there too many awake for it to be effective? John Paul Moran comes on LIVE to discuss Grand Opportunity USA (Go USA), which is the first-ever political credit rating system for politicians.


Sponsor: FaithnFreedom Social - Take power away from the prince of the air by coming together to amplify Christian Patriot Creators (-Truth -Liberty - Health Freedom): https://faithnfreedom.social/join-us


Discover recent episodes uploaded on May 11: Cyanide or Cure? The Seed Controversy - Why Naturopathy Works: The Missing Piece - More https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-may11


Get the Bible Study Guide for the most recent teaching: Day 6: Antisemitism: The Oldest Hatred — What It Is and What the Bible Says https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr23-26


See the latest words from the Lord:

- The Lion of Judah Is About to Roar: Focus on Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr30-26

- Enjoy the Ride: God's Word on Chaos, Faith, and Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr27-26

- Rejoice: God's Judgment Exposes Evil So His People Can Arise: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr23-26


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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