Election Year Virus Plan. John Paul Moran LIVE. B2T Show, May 11, 2026

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Election Year Virus Plan to stop Trump, but are there too many awake for it to be effective? John Paul Moran comes on LIVE to discuss Grand Opportunity USA (Go USA), which is the first-ever political credit rating system for politicians.





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Discover recent episodes uploaded on May 11: Cyanide or Cure? The Seed Controversy - Why Naturopathy Works: The Missing Piece - More https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-may11





Get the Bible Study Guide for the most recent teaching: Day 6: Antisemitism: The Oldest Hatred — What It Is and What the Bible Says https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr23-26





See the latest words from the Lord:

- The Lion of Judah Is About to Roar: Focus on Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr30-26

- Enjoy the Ride: God's Word on Chaos, Faith, and Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr27-26

- Rejoice: God's Judgment Exposes Evil So His People Can Arise: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-apr23-26





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