How the Iran War Disrupts Critical Supplies, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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The ripple effects of war extend far beyond the battlefield. From helium shortages impacting healthcare and semiconductors to rising costs across industries, critical supply chains are under pressure. Global disruptions eventually reach every household.
#Iran #SupplyChain #Semiconductors #Healthcare #GlobalEconomy #Energy
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