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Throwing axe target practice with Arcon of Anarchy
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15 views • January 28, 2020
we got Zack Brown throwing axes, and set up a target in the back of the yard.
using obs studio, and a dual monitor setup with the tv, i recorded playback of the camera files whilst coding my Old English book.
using obs studio, and a dual monitor setup with the tv, i recorded playback of the camera files whilst coding my Old English book.
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