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The Coming Storm - Days of Noah
The Way Radio
The Way Radio
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113 views • February 17, 2021
This series may change the way we look at the world around us and our discernment will be sharpened by the Word of scripture.

Excerpts:

"For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man." - Matthew 24:37​

"But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people." - 2 Timothy 3:1-5

"And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory" - Luke 21:25​-27

So much of the contemporary Church flatters, amuses, and entertains goats - when they should be feeding the sheep of Christ’s flock!

Wake up and stay awake!

Watch for the Lord and think of His return. Be mindful of the condition of your heart and mind, that He will find you in a state that pleases Him.
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salvationsinend timesrevelationnoahmatthew 24world events
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