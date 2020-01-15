Koala begs cyclists for water in Australia heat as bushfires kill 30 per cent of the species

HEARTBREAKING footage shows a desperate koala begging cyclists for water as up to a THIRD of its species have been wiped out in Australia's apocalyptic bushfires.



The animal was nearly run over by the team of cyclists who came to its aid as it sat on the road to Adelaide in baking 40C heat.



The 'very thirsty boy' approached the cyclists and was filmed lapping up as much water as it could, having climbed up onto the bikes to get to the bottles.



The marsupials are being forced out of their homes by the fires, leading to similar scenes across affected areas.



The country's Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley estimates the infernos have destroyed 30 per cent of the little marsupials habitat.



It is thought the flames and destruction may have killed thousands of Koalas whose numbers are already dangerously low.