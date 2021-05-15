Why Doesn't Anyone Ask Fauci a Question?

Fauci indirectly admits they funded research into the first bat corona virus, " because it would have been irresponsible not to do so.""



Fauci states that this research definitively was not gain of function at Wuhan, but then admits he doesn't know all of which China was doing!



Fauci clearly claims Dr. Ralph Barrack wasn't performing gain of function research but then says, "and if he is, it's being done in North Carolina and in accordance with law."

He says he doesn't know what China was doing but forgot to tell you that his deputy director went to China to investigate that which is happening.



Rand Paul quotes Wuhan director as if what comes out of her mouth is gospel. "I was relieved that this virus did not come from my lab." Really?



Rand Paul makes a very good speech and when Fauci says "you are categorically and completely wrong" he gets to invalidate Rand Pau'ls entire opening statement even though he qualifies the statement and narrows it down to funding Wuhan to enhance a virus.