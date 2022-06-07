Ambushed & Arrested

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The Jan 6 Charade: Politicized, Weaponized
* Left is using the judicial system for political revenge.
* Jan. 6 committee is illegitimate.
* Defy Dems in Congress and your house will be raided; serve the Dems and you’ll be rewarded.
* Peter Navarro’s arrest is a huge step toward third-world politics.
A Dangerous Trend
* Nothing destroys the legitimacy of our institutions more than politicized law enforcement.
* You can’t have that.
* Justice must be blind.
* If there is a single institution we have to preserve, it’s our justice system and the law enforcement agencies that serve it.
* They can’t be corrupt; if they are, it’s going to be pretty hard to live here.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Peter Navarro — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307392441112