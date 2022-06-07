Ambushed & Arrested

The Jan 6 Charade: Politicized, Weaponized

* Left is using the judicial system for political revenge.

* Jan. 6 committee is illegitimate.

* Defy Dems in Congress and your house will be raided; serve the Dems and you’ll be rewarded.

* Peter Navarro’s arrest is a huge step toward third-world politics.





A Dangerous Trend

* Nothing destroys the legitimacy of our institutions more than politicized law enforcement.

* You can’t have that.

* Justice must be blind.

* If there is a single institution we have to preserve, it’s our justice system and the law enforcement agencies that serve it.

* They can’t be corrupt; if they are, it’s going to be pretty hard to live here.





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Peter Navarro — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307392441112

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307391938112