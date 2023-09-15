Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3163b - Hunter Indicted, [DS] Preparing To Hit The Election Infrastructure, On Schedule
 X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3163b - Sept 14, 2023

Hunter Indicted, [DS] Preparing To Hit The Election Infrastructure, Right On Schedule

The [DS] is trying to show that they are not attacking Trump, they went ahead and indicted Hunter, this is a distraction, this has nothing to do with [JB]. They are trying to convince the people that the DOJ is not biased, it already failed.

The [DS] knows they can't win the election so they are building the narrative for a cyber attack. They are already laying out their plan where they are going to hit the election infrastructure. Right on schedule, the patriots are in control.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

