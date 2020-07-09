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[Jul 9, 2020] Easy Steps Toward Natural Health with Amandha Vollmer
jeranism
jeranism
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49 views • November 17, 2020
Thanks for joining me today with my special guest Amandha Dawn Vollmer. Amandha holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada.

She will be talking about how we can take some easy steps toward natural health. She will also be talking about how to have babies naturally and keeping them away from the mitts of the medical cult. Please follow her links below
🔗http://healingwithDMSO.com
🔗http://yummymummyemporium.org
🔗http://yumnaturals.com

Her YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwOl8BHaN9Y3lZbzvkviGLQ

The 4 YouTube Videos Discussed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEuzjsVcj0M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqNv_NFDuBg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzGK0k6CEcY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX-m1kHDzBA

To contribute towards Baby Campanella's home birth, please click below.
https://gf.me/u/yfuj46

David's Store Link
https://teespring.com/wear-undone?pid=287

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science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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healthholisticmedicinenaturopathic medicinechild birth
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