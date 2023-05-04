Sins of the tongue define the troublemaker

1Thess lesson 82. Believers need to get organized and prioritize their relationship with so as not to struggle in this area. Satan works hard enticing people to allow their old son nature to run rampant and this is one avenue he has great success even with Believers!
