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Herd Mentality ~ Mass Mind Control Of The Sheeple! Eyes 2 See & Ears 2 Hear!
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17 views • April 11, 2020
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. It is not directed at one group of people but focuses on herd mentality in all people on this plane. Stop following blindly and think for yourselves!
The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. John 10:10
This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15
I use to walk in the darkness myself. Jesus pulled me out of the fire after 30+ years of living in this wicked world. Remember what Jesus said: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. Luke 5:32
The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. John 10:10
This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15
I use to walk in the darkness myself. Jesus pulled me out of the fire after 30+ years of living in this wicked world. Remember what Jesus said: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. Luke 5:32
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