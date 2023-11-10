Create New Account
They Lied To Us About Everything
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

New Eye-Opening Numbers Behind The ’Rona Jab

Is VAERS Broken?

CDC: Highest Childhood Vax Exemption Rate Ever In U.S.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 10 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3uvv5a-new-eye-opening-numbers-behind-the-covid-vax-ep.-2129-11102023.html

Keywords
cancerbig pharmavaccine injurydan bonginostrokevaxadverse eventjabnanotechside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicboostermrnablood clotexcess deathsmyocarditissudden deathspike proteinheart inflammationvaccine adverse event reporting systemlipid nanoparticlecardiac inflammation

