28. Причина разочарований

Причина разочарований
Есть утопичность ожиданий:
Мол, где-то там нет ни страданий,
Ни лживости, ни мерзких рож.
А люди там-де дружелюбны,
Умны, честны и не поскудны,
Любовь и верность обоюдны,
Но от реалий не уйдёшь.
Поэтому при размышленьях,
Желаниях и прочих рвеньях,
Тем паче в личных отношеньях,
Наивный оптимизм стреножь.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.