These 3 Spirits Have Now Returned To America | Dark Trinity of Baal, Ashtaroth & Molech
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
An amazing sermon about the Dark Trinity of pagan gods or demonic spirits that have been transforming America by Baal's possession, Ishtar's enchantment and Molech's destruction. This sermon speaks about the new book by Jonathan Cahn, The Return of the Gods. ➤

Pastor Charles Lawson Licensed through Storyblocks, FILMPAC, Artgrid & Adobe Stock Images ➤: Spirits of Baal, Ashtaroth, and Mollech (Pastor Charles Lawson)

salvationfaithbaaljonathan cahnblood of jesusashtaroththe return of the godsmollech

