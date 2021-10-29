A Child Diagnosed With an Infection Is Denied Treatment Due to His COVID Vaccination Status

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10/22/2021 In Fort Wayne, IN, the doctors in the hospital refused to treat a minor patient diagnosed with sinusitis, ear infection & bronchitis because he wasn’t COVID-19 vaccinated. The mom videotaped everything. One of the doctors was calling the police, in order to drive the mom out.