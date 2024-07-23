Russian Su-25 Aircraft being Shot Down in the Pokrovske sector by a MANPADS of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft being shot down in the Pokrovske sector by a MANPADS of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The launch was carried out in a configuration most advantageous for the AFU - from a short distance and in pursuit of the already descending aircraft.
The pilot successfully ejected and was evacuated to the rear.