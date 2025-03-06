Syria: Naval Command facility in Latakia reportedly under the control of Syria's "Coastal Resistance" forces.

Naval Command facility in Latakia reportedly under the control of Syria's "Coastal Resistance" forces

An hour or so before this video, this memo from Islamic Council of Power – Latakia Governorate stated:

Alawites call for Russian intervention in Latakia:

Statement Issued by the Islamic Council of Power in Latakia Governorate

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

In light of the prevailing circumstances affecting our beloved Syria and the continued grave violations suffered by the Syrian people in general, and the Alawite community in particular, the Islamic Council of Power in Latakia Governorate addresses this statement to local and international public opinion.

Firstly, we strongly condemn the crimes and violations committed by armed factions and security forces against the Alawite community. These actions are characterized by injustice and aggression and violate the most basic human rights.

Secondly, we appeal to the Russian leadership to intervene immediately and justly to protect the Syrian people, especially the Alawite community, from the threat of genocide practiced by armed organizations, which endanger the security and stability of Syria as a whole.

Thirdly, we hold the international community fully responsible for protecting the citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic. We call for serious and immediate steps to halt these violations and ensure fair trials for all those who have committed war crimes against the Syrian people, regardless of their affiliation or timing.

Fourthly, we emphasize the importance of national unity and joint efforts among all components of the Syrian people to achieve peace and justice, and to build a better future for Syria, free from violence and extremism.

May Allah protect Syria and its people and restore peace and security to all its lands.

Latakia, 16/05/2025 (Islamic Calendar: 16/09/1447)

Mountains of Al-Muallimin

Islamic Council of Power – Latakia Governorate