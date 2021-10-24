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Home Recipe For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) , cool down the liquid with LID on
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812 views • October 24, 2021
Posted 23August2021 Mama natural and beyond:
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE EXACTLY? IT IS NOTHING BUT QUININE. SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE!
IF YOU TAKE ZINC WITH THIS RECIPE, THE ZINC PROPELS THE QUININE INTO YOUR CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING.
For people who can't eat grapefruits because of their medications or don't have time to make your own, i would recommend this product ( super clean ingredients) with both quinine and zinc in it:
Organica Health Quinine and Zinc, Cinchona Bark, Immune System Booster, Cramp Relief, 70 Capsules Herbal Supplement
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE EXACTLY? IT IS NOTHING BUT QUININE. SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE!
IF YOU TAKE ZINC WITH THIS RECIPE, THE ZINC PROPELS THE QUININE INTO YOUR CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING.
For people who can't eat grapefruits because of their medications or don't have time to make your own, i would recommend this product ( super clean ingredients) with both quinine and zinc in it:
Organica Health Quinine and Zinc, Cinchona Bark, Immune System Booster, Cramp Relief, 70 Capsules Herbal Supplement
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