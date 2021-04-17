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Quarantine Rebel, Mathew Owens Reveals "Absolutely Dire" Quarantine Conditions | RT
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20 views • April 17, 2021
Quarantine Rebel, Mathew Owens, reveals "absolutely dire" hotel conditions, “treated like a CRIMINAL, like an ANIMAL” - Watch RT’s interview
Matthew Owens was arrested after POLICE SMASHED through his front door – accused of failing to quarantine in a designated hotel after flying back into the UK.
Speaking to RT, Owens spoke of the “ABSOLUTELY DIRE” conditions in the hotel he is forced to stay – all for a mere £1750 for 10 nights.
“You would think it would be a highly cleansed place. […] On the first day there is dust all over the room, I could spell my name out on the TV – which is obviously other people’s skin particles that I am breathing in.
[…] Extreme measures were put in place to detain me. I would expect that to be matched by extreme precautions taken [in the hotel], and they are not.”
Subscribe to RT: t.me/rtintl
By: RT
Original url: https://t.me/rtintl/4090
Matthew Owens was arrested after POLICE SMASHED through his front door – accused of failing to quarantine in a designated hotel after flying back into the UK.
Speaking to RT, Owens spoke of the “ABSOLUTELY DIRE” conditions in the hotel he is forced to stay – all for a mere £1750 for 10 nights.
“You would think it would be a highly cleansed place. […] On the first day there is dust all over the room, I could spell my name out on the TV – which is obviously other people’s skin particles that I am breathing in.
[…] Extreme measures were put in place to detain me. I would expect that to be matched by extreme precautions taken [in the hotel], and they are not.”
Subscribe to RT: t.me/rtintl
By: RT
Original url: https://t.me/rtintl/4090
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