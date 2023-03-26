Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 1: Gary Rutherford

Local ministry leader Gary Rutherford joins me to discuss toxic masculinity, (is it real?) being warriors in Christ, and how we build those warriors to face today's challenges against a hostile Civil Government.
Gary is a well tenured minister of The Word in adult education, urban ministry Celebrate Recovery, and ministering to men in his local community.
Celebrate Recovery at UALC in Upper Arlington, Ohio: https://wearefesta.org/ualc-celebrate-recovery/
Get in touch with Gary: [email protected]
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
Follow me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.