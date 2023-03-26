Create New Account
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 1: Gary Rutherford
3 views
Published Yesterday |

Local ministry leader Gary Rutherford joins me to discuss toxic masculinity, (is it real?) being warriors in Christ, and how we build those warriors to face today's challenges against a hostile Civil Government. 

Gary is a well tenured minister of The Word in adult education, urban ministry Celebrate Recovery, and ministering to men in his local community.

Celebrate Recovery at UALC in Upper Arlington, Ohio: https://wearefesta.org/ualc-celebrate-recovery/

Get in touch with Gary: [email protected]

Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Follow me

Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty 
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
