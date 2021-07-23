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The Powers That Be Are Planning For A Global Cyber Attack - Will You Be Ready?
Flee Babylon
Flee Babylon
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234 views • July 23, 2021
Will you be ready in the event if a wide scale Internet blackout? Why am I bringing this question up you may wonder?

Well the ‘powers that be’ have been meeting together conducting a simulation about this same topic.

These are some of the same people who conducted the covid-19 simulation 6 months prior to the ACTUAL pandemic! I think it’s something to really consider and not ignore.

I made a video regarding this subject and I’ve included links to the articles and documents that I mentioned in the video.

www.FleeBabylon.us

Join us on Telegram
https://t.me/FleeBabylon

Zero Hedge article
Here's What Happened At Cyber Polygon... And You're Not Going To Like It
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/heres-what-happened-cyber-polygon-and-youre-not-going-it

Cyber Polygon Simulation Results
https://2020.cyberpolygon.com/results-2020/


YouTube Video: A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics?
https://youtu.be/-0oZA1B3ooI
Keywords
cyberattackcoronaviruscyberpolygon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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