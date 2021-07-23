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The Powers That Be Are Planning For A Global Cyber Attack - Will You Be Ready?
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234 views • July 23, 2021
Will you be ready in the event if a wide scale Internet blackout? Why am I bringing this question up you may wonder?
Well the ‘powers that be’ have been meeting together conducting a simulation about this same topic.
These are some of the same people who conducted the covid-19 simulation 6 months prior to the ACTUAL pandemic! I think it’s something to really consider and not ignore.
I made a video regarding this subject and I’ve included links to the articles and documents that I mentioned in the video.
www.FleeBabylon.us
Join us on Telegram
https://t.me/FleeBabylon
Zero Hedge article
Here's What Happened At Cyber Polygon... And You're Not Going To Like It
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/heres-what-happened-cyber-polygon-and-youre-not-going-it
Cyber Polygon Simulation Results
https://2020.cyberpolygon.com/results-2020/
YouTube Video: A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics?
https://youtu.be/-0oZA1B3ooI
Well the ‘powers that be’ have been meeting together conducting a simulation about this same topic.
These are some of the same people who conducted the covid-19 simulation 6 months prior to the ACTUAL pandemic! I think it’s something to really consider and not ignore.
I made a video regarding this subject and I’ve included links to the articles and documents that I mentioned in the video.
www.FleeBabylon.us
Join us on Telegram
https://t.me/FleeBabylon
Zero Hedge article
Here's What Happened At Cyber Polygon... And You're Not Going To Like It
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/heres-what-happened-cyber-polygon-and-youre-not-going-it
Cyber Polygon Simulation Results
https://2020.cyberpolygon.com/results-2020/
YouTube Video: A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics?
https://youtu.be/-0oZA1B3ooI
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