How Can He Leave the House?? | Gloves Off

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What will happen to Fauci?
In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert speaks with Mindy Robinson about COVID vaccines, mandates, and what Fauci should expect when stepping down from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
See this full episode of Gloves Off at: https://bit.ly/3wTN6tV
Full Episodes of Gloves Off are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!