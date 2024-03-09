Create New Account
Glenn Beck's NUCLEAR Response to Biden's State of the Union
Glenn Beck


March 8, 2024


President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address was infuriating for countless reasons. He lied to the American people about illegal immigration and the border, January 6th, IVF, the economy, inflation, Trump and COVID, and practically everything else he talked about. He also had the gall to chastise the Supreme Court for UPHOLDING the Constitution! At the end of BlazeTV's State of the Union Roast, Glenn goes nuclear on Biden’s lies, and in the end, there was only one thing Glenn could say to sum up how he felt ...


Watch the full roast HERE: • BlazeTV ROASTS Biden's FINAL State of... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPfPLrUzCOg&t=0s


trumpliesstate of the unionpresidentconstitutionsupreme courteconomyborderillegal immigrationbiden2024glenn beckinflationsotucovidivfjan 6infuriatingchastiseupholding

