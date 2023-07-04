Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID

Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVIDLessons Learned from the Pandemic.
Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist
Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician
Kirk & Kim Milhoan, MDs, Maui COVID Doctors, Cardiology/Functional Med
These doctors will be speaking at the historic Iao Theater in Wailuku, Maui, July 11 @ 6pm to 9pm.
Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!
Tickets are $20. Order Tickets Today at:
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Sponsored by:
Childrens Health Defense, Hawaii Chapter
Co-sponsored by:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
