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Universal SARS Jab: Military, Murder of Babies, Transhumanism
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64 views • December 28, 2021
Universal SARS Jab: Military, Murder of Babies, Transhumanism
hey claim it is the long awaited universal jab for flu (now SARS). What do they claim? How was it created & tested? Could it ever work? Another Hoax to get you poisoned and controlled.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gh9Ghz9z7SiI/
hey claim it is the long awaited universal jab for flu (now SARS). What do they claim? How was it created & tested? Could it ever work? Another Hoax to get you poisoned and controlled.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gh9Ghz9z7SiI/
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