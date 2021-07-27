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Redpill your friends & family on the toxic jab with THIS VIDEO - Dr. Peter McCullough
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312 views • July 27, 2021
My parents, like practically everyone in their 70s and 80s, were tempted by the constant pressure to get the covid vaccine, well this video fixed that. Reuploaded from 'Banned Youtube videos' channel on Bitchute, interview from https://t.me/StewPeters
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