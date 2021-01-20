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(MIAC #297) Back to the Soil and Soul as Society Reshapes through 2021 & 2022 (David Morgan)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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182 views • January 20, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-297-back-to-the-soil-and-soul-as-society-reshapes-through-2021-amp-2022
David Morgan from TheMorganReport.com and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Peak Decentralization
•Are communal gardens and food growing areas viable
•Control of the global food supply
•Global resource consolidation
•Seeds will be the next currency
•Bartering silver for food
•Collapse of complex societies
•Population migration duration



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