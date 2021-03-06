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NHS Psy Ops Nudge / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks
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40 views • March 06, 2021
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/NHS-PSY-OPS-Nudge-Lockdown-News-Roundup-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:9
Gov Link -
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
Support me on PATREON -
https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
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NHS, Psy Ops, Government Papers Nudge, Lockdown News Roundup, Hugo Talks lockdown
Gov Link -
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
Support me on PATREON -
https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL -
https://t.me/hugotalks
Subscribe to Website -
https://hugotalks.com
NHS, Psy Ops, Government Papers Nudge, Lockdown News Roundup, Hugo Talks lockdown
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