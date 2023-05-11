Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: This is my first birthday without my father and mother, and I’m celebrating it here in prison, right opposite the Statue of Liberty
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gofwicac2

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Mr. Miles Guo: This is my first birthday without my father and mother, and I’m celebrating it here in prison, right opposite the Statue of Liberty.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生：这是我今年第一个没有父亲，没有母亲的生日, 就呆在监狱过，还在自由女神的正对面。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket