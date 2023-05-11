https://gettr.com/post/p2gofwicac2
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Mr. Miles Guo: This is my first birthday without my father and mother, and I’m celebrating it here in prison, right opposite the Statue of Liberty.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生：这是我今年第一个没有父亲，没有母亲的生日, 就呆在监狱过，还在自由女神的正对面。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
