Pastor John describes events after the fall of Masada in 73 A.D. until Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire in 325 A.D. Very few Christians know that some one million Jews were slaughtered by the Roman army and Gentile mobs and hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women ended up on the slave market in Rome.

In this ninth message, Pastor John describes the misguided Jewish uprisings and how they repeatedly tried to re-establish a kingdom in their own strength. Instead of turning to God and repenting, they were hell bent on driving out the Romans through sheer force that resulted in a slaughter worse than when the Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D.

The last revolt ended all hopes of an earthly kingdom until the dream was revived in the mid 1880’s. Using the Bible, Pastor John also reveals the spiritual power behind Judaism; the answer might shock you.

RLJ-1180 -- APRIL 5, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel

Part 9A: The Rebellion Continues

