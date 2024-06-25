Targeting pathways in cancer with nutrients! Immune support!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

James Neuenschwander, MD: Chemotherapy is going to go after every rapidly dividing cell in your body. It's why you lose your hair. That's why you get gastrointestinal problems, but the other rapidly dividing cells are your immune system. And what protects you against cancer? It's your immune system, right? And so, you know, I don't want to pretend like I'm an expert of cancer, because I'm not, but I do see cancer patients. I do know that there are pathways in cancer that you can target with medications like developed chemotherapy type medications, you can target them with off-label drugs, you know, that's never popular because nobody has a patent on it. And you can target them with nutrients, with nutraceuticals we call them and then things that just support the body, that support your own nutrition.

So there are multiple targets that you can use. The trouble is you go in and there are studies out there that say: if you see the oncologist and you see the integrative practitioner, you're going to do better than if you just see the oncologist. Right? And the trouble is, when you go see the oncologist, they have one tool in their toolbox. If what you have responds to that tool, hallelujah, praise the Lord. You have acute leukemia. Chemotherapy works. Okay. You have most of the lymphomas, chemotherapy works for that.

You have head and neck cancer, not so much, okay? But that's the only tool they have in their toolbox. They have chemotherapy, they have radiation, and now they have immunotherapies, but they're even reticent to use those, even though they do work in head, and neck cancer.

06/20/2024 - Emergency & Integrative Medical Physician, James Neuenschwander, MD. and Del Bigtree on TheHighWire: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-james-neuenschwander-on-tackling-chronic-childhood-diseases-and-the-maps-mission/