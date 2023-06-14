Create New Account
Former FBI Deputy Asst. Director on the Dangers of Americans Losing Trust in the FBI
Published Wednesday |
Former FBI Deputy Asst. Director on the Dangers of Americans Losing Trust in the FBI


Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director, Scott Nelson, talks about the dangers associated with Americans losing faith in the FBI and how the agency could have handled the 1023 form about Biden with transparency by redacting basic essentials and releasing the form to the public.


fbiinvestigationbiden crime familybiden regimescott nelson

