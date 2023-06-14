Former FBI Deputy Asst. Director on the Dangers of Americans Losing Trust in the FBI
Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director, Scott Nelson, talks about the dangers associated with Americans losing faith in the FBI and how the agency could have handled the 1023 form about Biden with transparency by redacting basic essentials and releasing the form to the public.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/just-the-news-no-noise/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.