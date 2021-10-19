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Australia has totally gone insane. Injecting teenagers with non approved ......
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291 views • October 19, 2021
We are injecting Australian teenagers with an experimental genetic agent that is made in the USA, but in the USA their regulators do not allow it to be injected in American kids.
Our nation has gone insane, politicians and health bureaucrats are so fixated on the percentage of people ‘’fully vaccinated’’ that they are using young Aussie kids as Guinea-Pigs and putting their lives at risk.
Our nation has gone insane, politicians and health bureaucrats are so fixated on the percentage of people ‘’fully vaccinated’’ that they are using young Aussie kids as Guinea-Pigs and putting their lives at risk.
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