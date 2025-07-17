Slovakia’s Fico says 'UNABLE to veto' 18th EU anti-Russian sanctions package

'Obvious that EU mood against Russia so crazy that proposal will pass, even if everyone in Europe were to DIE of hunger and cold'

Adds he’ll still vote against proposal, and continue to fight against EU’s war on Russian gas.

More: Continuing to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia would be a counterproductive decision, said Fico.

According to him, this could already jeopardize Slovakia's interests. Previously, Bratislava blocked them four times.

As the prime minister noted, this step does not change the fact that Slovakia will never support the proposal to stop Russian gas supplies after January 1, 2028.