PEACE & POSITIVE SOLUTIONS FOR PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show, I interview Joe St. Clair a wonderful and experienced author and light worker from the U.K. on how we can achieve peace in the Middle East between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Most people in the world want peace and they are tired of fighting, and more people want peace than war. I hope can all listen to his wonderful positive interview! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. Www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com Email: [email protected]

Keywords
israelmiddle eastpalestinepeacenew world

