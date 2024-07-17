BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HOLOCAUST CHALLENGE - Vincent Reynouard
hauptmann
hauptmann
80 views • 9 months ago

More english subtitled videos from Vincent Reynouard:

https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror

https://goyimtv.com/channel/3895699381/VincentReynouardMirror

https://t.me/vincentreynouardmirror


Original Sites (frensh language):

https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f?view=content

____


UK Holocaust Memorial Museum - I challenge the British Authorities


Website: https://identityforum.org.uk/ (deleted)

Archiv: https://web.archive.org/web/20170317202944/https://identityforum.org.uk/


From: https://archive.org/details/VincentReynouardUKHolocaustMemorialMuseumIChallengeTheBritishAuthorities

All Videos: https://archive.org/details/@didi18?and%5B%5D=subject%3A%22Vincent+Reynouard%22&sort=-publicdate

By Uploader: https://archive.org/search?query=creator%3A%22didi18%22


Next year, a Holocaust Museum Memorial will be built in the heart of London, near the Parliament. In this video, a French revisionist, Vincent Reynouard, challenges the British authorities. He asks: 1. for the Memorial's designer to provide proof, a single element of proof that confirms the existence of "gas chambers" at Auschwitz, Majdanek, Treblinka, Sobibor or Belzec. 2. for a public debate between revisionists and historians to discuss the value of this evidence. Plan of the video: Part I. How I became a revisionist Part II. 1945: how an old yarn from the First World War became a "reality" - 1. Extorted confessions - 2. An old yarn from 1916 reappeared in 1942 - 3. 1944: the Soviets recycled this old yarn to galvanize their troops into the last assault of the Third Reich - 4. 1945: the Allies carried on with Soviet propaganda to divert public attention from their own war crimes (carpet bombings...) - 5. In Germany, the Allies "discovered" at the last minute a homicidal "gas chamber" (at Dachau) - 6. Shoah: the reality - 7. "Gas chambers": a creed imposed on the world without a single element of proof - 8. "Six Million": a figure unfounded - 9. Nazi "gas chambers": a silly story (no toxic gas would have be necessary) - 10. What the 1944-1945 propagandists didn't foresee - 11. Antirevisionist laws everywhere: the last solution to protect the Holocaust myth (British people, beware!) - 12. From fines to fixed prison: harder and harder repression (my own experience in France) - 13. From judicial repression to social persecution Part III. British revisionists must attack the Holocaust myth from the front - 1. "Holocaust": a new religion - 2. Our challenge to the British authorities



Keywords
americarussiapropagandastalinhitlerholocaustworld war 2rooseveltgermanypolandauschwitzalfred schaeferchurchillursula haverbeckzyklon bgoebbelsgas chambervincent reynouard
