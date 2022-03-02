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The Third Reich - Operation UFO [2006 - Vitaliy Pravdivtsev - hardsub ENG]
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102 views • March 02, 2022
https://youtu.be/MwUpPwyyvLw
https://redice.tv/news/third-reich-operation-ufo
For the first time, the legendary 2006 Russian documentary ’Third Reich - Operation UFO’ in its entirety, fully translated into English and available for free viewing. Many thanks to Irina Du Toit for the translation and the saucer people for the subtitles.
The film explores the historical mysteries and rumours of a Nazi secret base in Antarctica, the 1947 flying saucer attack on Admiral Byrd’s ill-fated ’Operation Highjump’ expedition and the occult origins of Third Reich anti-gravity engines, flying discs and ancient Atlantean technologies viewed through the lens of perhaps the three most mysterious twentieth century German organisations of all: the ’Thule Society, ’Vril Society’ and the ’Ahnenerbe’
https://redice.tv/news/third-reich-operation-ufo
For the first time, the legendary 2006 Russian documentary ’Third Reich - Operation UFO’ in its entirety, fully translated into English and available for free viewing. Many thanks to Irina Du Toit for the translation and the saucer people for the subtitles.
The film explores the historical mysteries and rumours of a Nazi secret base in Antarctica, the 1947 flying saucer attack on Admiral Byrd’s ill-fated ’Operation Highjump’ expedition and the occult origins of Third Reich anti-gravity engines, flying discs and ancient Atlantean technologies viewed through the lens of perhaps the three most mysterious twentieth century German organisations of all: the ’Thule Society, ’Vril Society’ and the ’Ahnenerbe’
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