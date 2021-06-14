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The Zombie Apocalypse, The Failure of Fear & The Great Awakening
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186 views • June 14, 2021
FRANTIC TIC TIC TIC TIC TIC TOC.
Hard hitting action packed wake up time for everyone !!!!
The Zombie Apocalypse, The Failure of Fear & The Great Awakening all wrapped up into one powerful track. "ENJOY"
Cover version of Metallica's song "Frantic" from their 2003 album release "St. Anger".
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Hard hitting action packed wake up time for everyone !!!!
The Zombie Apocalypse, The Failure of Fear & The Great Awakening all wrapped up into one powerful track. "ENJOY"
Cover version of Metallica's song "Frantic" from their 2003 album release "St. Anger".
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
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