The Jews, Israel And The Start Of Biblical Christianity Pt2-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 9 2023

You will often hear people talk about the 'Jewish roots of Christianity' but is that really an accurate statement? If you look at it from 2023 backwards it certainly would appear to be that way, but what happens if you look at it from the first century forward? Well, as you might expect, it's a completely different picture, and one that I believe to be the right one.



"Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God." Hebrews 10:7 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at Jesus in the Old Testament in both prophecy and preincarnate appearances. We see Jesus starting all the way back in Genesis 1:26, according to Colossians 1:16, we see Jesus appearing as the Angel of the LORD in places like Genesis 16:7, Genesis 22:11, Zechariah 1:11, and we see Jesus prophesied about in places like Psalm 22:1-31, Psalm 69:7-9 and scores of places more. The evidence that Jesus of Nazareth in the New Testament in the promised Messiah from the Old Testament is overwhelming, you'd have to work pretty hard to miss it. Jesus says that the 'bulk of the Book' is all about Him, and guess what? He's right! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a deep-dive to see how right He really is.

