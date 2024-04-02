Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Servants of the People's Modest Shacks - Ukraine corruption home show
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1016 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

Ukpainian servants of the people's modest shacks, in case you care to take a look.

Zelensky just bought another home, the latest, from King Charles, I posted this evening.

https://www.brighteon.com/b8cf84a2-7631-47d5-9c5d-6d3329d37b58

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket